ATLANTA, GA — Crews from the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management are on the scene Friday of a 16-inch water line issue along the Northside Parkway Corridor.

Customers in the area may experience disruption with service. The outage also affects five fire hydrants and at least 15 businesses.

As a precautionary measure, Northside Parkway is temporarily closed West Paces Ferry Road and 3715 Northside Parkway (North Creek Office Park).