Cicadas could ‘stream jets’ of urine on you this spring, researchers say

ATLANTA — Cicadas are back in the southeast this spring and summer and researchers say they could ‘stream jets’ of urine on you.

The insects, known for their distinctive sound, will have a major presence in Georgia and across the south this spring and summer.

The Georgia Tech College of Engineering said cicadas are also known to pee like large mammals.

The college said its researchers are the first ones to study this particular habit.

The last big brood of cicadas to emerge in Georgia was in 2021.

95.5 WSB and our partners at Channel 2 received pictures and videos of thousands of Brood X cicadas erupting from the ground in their backyards.

Cicadas come out once the soil reaches 64 degrees. They are often triggered by a warm rain.

They don’t harm people or pets, and scientists say not to kill them.

The only things cicadas can harm are young trees if they climb up them and try to plant eggs on weak, young limbs. Experts say netting young trees protects them.

