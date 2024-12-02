Christmas toy drives, giveaways and events happening in Georgia

ATLANTA — The holiday season is here.

As we get closer to the Christmas holiday, there are many toy drives, collections and events happening around Georgia to help those less fortunate and families who may not be able to afford it this year.

Here is a list of toy drives for those in need.

Clark’s Christmas Kids 2024:

WHAT: For 34 years, Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB have joined the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services to ensure that every child in the Georgia foster care system has at least one gift on Christmas day. With over 10,000 children in foster care currently, we need you now more than ever!

SHOP FOR A CHILD!

Holiday Social with Purpose 2024 Toyland Drive:

WHAT: The library at the Bold Monk is supporting NFCC (North Fulton Community Charities) with their toy drive and social event. Bring unwrapped new toys for those in need. Organizers say holiday attire is encouraged and food will also be provided. Organizers say “last year, the program served more than 1,300 children in our community.”

WHERE: 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW Suite D1

WHEN: Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Beautiful Wings Academy and Peace Academy’s Christmas Toy Drive:

WHAT: Organizers say this toy drive will be filled with joy, laughter and the spirit of giving. The event will also include music, games, activities and more for families to enjoy. Children must be registered in advance.

WHERE: 1954 Candler Rd.

WHEN: Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Grinch Who Gave Back Party and Toy Drive:

WHAT: A party and toy drive dedicated to giving back to those less fortunate. The event includes games, performances, activities, photo opportunities, food and more. General admission with a toy is $10 and without a toy is $20.

WHERE: 211 Walker St. SW Atlanta

WHEN: Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Blessings in Action: Gift of Love Christmas Toy Giveaway:

WHAT: The Gift of Love Christmas Toy Giveaway is an initiative by Blessings Working Together Inc. that is focused on bringing joy and hope to underserved children ages (0-17) during the holiday season, according to organizers.

WHERE: 3850 Stone Rd. SW Atlanta

WHEN: Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Ugly Sweater Game Night Toy Drive

WHAT: This Ugly Sweater Game Night and Toy Drive will bring the community together to enjoy music, games, activities, and a toy drive to help the less fortunate. Organizers want you to bring your ugliest sweater and a new toy to donate. Entry is $10 with a toy and $20 without a toy.

WHERE: The Bookstore Gallery at 488 Edgewood Ave. SE Atlanta

WHEN: Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.