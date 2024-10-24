Chloe Leigh Cooper: Rockdale County woman missing for days, last seen getting into car

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Chloe Leigh Cooper hasn’t been seen or heard from since 7:30 a.m. on October 21. Chloe’s mother reported her as missing to the sheriff’s office.

The 20-year-old was last seen getting into a white 4-door car off Canter Court. Deputies believe she may have traveled to the Atlanta area.

Chloe is a Black woman described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a grey hoodie and brown shoes, according to the missing person report.

If you have seen Chloe or know where she may be, reach out to Rockdale County Investigator Lea Smith at 770-278-8044 or email Smith at Lea.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov



