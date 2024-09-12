Child was still inside car when man attacked, carjacked Fayetteville woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after carjacking a woman and kidnapping her child.

Fayetteville police said on Wednesday afternoon, a woman went up to police and said that she had been assaulted and carjacked in the area of North Glynn Street by a man that she knows.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped search for the stolen vehicle and child. They were found just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say officers tried pulling over the car at the N. Glynn Street and Forrest Avenue intersection. The driver sped off from the traffic stop, and a Fayetteville officer used a PIT maneuver to slow down the chase.

The suspect drove into a parking lot and nearly hit two officers standing in the area. The officers were forced to run away from the vehicle before being hit. The car was boxed in after entering the parking lot, ending the pursuit.

The kidnapped child was rescued from the car, and the suspect, 52-year-old Ervin Wallace, was taken into custody.

The victim was treated for minor injuries from the assault.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Wallace will be held at the Fayette County Jail pending multiple charges.



