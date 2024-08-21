Local

Child injures both legs after getting pinned between two cars at Coweta high school

By WSBTV
By WSBTV

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A child was hurt after getting pinned between two cars at a metro Atlanta high school.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Coweta County firefighters were called to East Coweta High School for a child pinned between two cars.

Fire officials said school staff on the scene were able to move the vehicles apart.

According to Coweta Fire Rescue, firefighters found the child conscious and stable.

The child did have injuries to both legs and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The child’s age and identity was not released. Officials did not say if the child was a student at the school.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!