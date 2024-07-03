Child dies after being left inside car for ‘extended period of time’ outside Cobb home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating the death of a child who was left inside a car on Tuesday.

Police responded to Wanda Circle at approximately 6:49 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. According to police, the child died after being inside a car in the home’s driveway for an extended “period of time.”

An ambulance took the child to a nearby hospital where the child was pronounced dead. Investigators are working to determine exactly how long the child was left inside.

Police have not revealed the age or identity of the child.