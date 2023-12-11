Local

Child dies after being found unresponsive at southwest Atlanta home

Child dies after being found unresponsive at southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a child’s death at a southwest Atlanta home.

Police said officers responded to a home off Renfrew Court on Monday morning after receiving a call about a child who was unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the child’s name or age, however, a family member at the house confirmed to our partners at Channel 2 that the child was a 4-year-old girl.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!