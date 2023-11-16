Chick-fil-A tests drone delivery service at select restaurants

BRANDON, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is testing a new way to deliver your order - flying it to you with a drone!

Drone delivery is only available for a limited time at a small number of restaurants.

Unfortunately, none of the locations in Georgia are among the drone test locations.

One of the test locations is in Brandon, Florida.

The Brandon location is testing drone delivery for a limited time with free delivery.

For obvious reasons, the delivery area is quite limited to a range close to the restaurant.

A video posted on the Brandon location’s Facebook page showed workers packing an order in a box, then a representative with the company DroneUp secured the package to the drone, and off it went.

The drone hovered over its delivery spot and lowered the package down to the customer apparently through using a cable or wire.

If the trial proves successful, perhaps we’ll see drone delivery roll out to more Chick-fil-A restaurants, maybe even around metro Atlanta.

WSB-TV’s Jason Davis contributed to this story.

