Chick-fil-A opens new restaurant concept with burgers, brussels sprouts and more on the menu

MARYLAND — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is experimenting with a new restaurant concept and food truck.

The chain opened the new restaurant, called Little Blue Menu, in College Park, Maryland on Sept. 14. The restaurant’s name is a nod to Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s original blue menu at the franchise’s first location in Hapeville, Ga.

Customers can order Chick-fil-A classics along with new offerings like wings, burgers, onion rings, brussels sprouts and sweet potato tots.

There is already a Little Blue Menu food truck in Louisville and the officials told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they expect to have a second Little Blue Menu food truck in Athens, Georgia later this year.