Local

Chick-fil-A opens new restaurant concept with burgers, brussels sprouts and more on the menu

Little Blue Menu (Chick-fil-A)

MARYLAND — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is experimenting with a new restaurant concept and food truck.

The chain opened the new restaurant, called Little Blue Menu, in College Park, Maryland on Sept. 14. The restaurant’s name is a nod to Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy’s original blue menu at the franchise’s first location in Hapeville, Ga.

Customers can order Chick-fil-A classics along with new offerings like wings, burgers, onion rings, brussels sprouts and sweet potato tots.

There is already a Little Blue Menu food truck in Louisville and the officials told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they expect to have a second Little Blue Menu food truck in Athens, Georgia later this year.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!