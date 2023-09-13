Chick-fil-A is launching new drive-thru lanes so you can get your food even quicker

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is now making it even faster for you to get your food.

The company said it will be adding “Mobile Thru” lines to their drive-thrus dedicated to customers who order their food ahead on the mobile app.

“Our hope with ‘Mobile Thru’ is to help guests experience the drive-thru quicker than ever before,” Julie Ledford, principal program lead on Chick-fil-A’s Service and Hospitality team, said. “By dedicating one of our lanes exclusively for mobile order pickup, we are creating an easier and more efficient experience for our guests on the go.”

The company said in a news release that it has had a lot of success with the lanes in a test program over the last two years at select Chick-fil-A locations, so it will begin installing the lanes at 300 restaurants across the country.

“We want our customers to be in control of their experience,” Ledford added. “The ‘Mobile Thru’ lane will give our guests access to greater speed in the drive-thru, cutting down on ordering and payment time significantly.

“Providing remarkable service starts with convenience and ‘Mobile Thru’ is just one way we are continuing to elevate the pickup process for our busy customers.”

You can read more about the Mobile Thru lanes here.

