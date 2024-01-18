Local

Chick-fil-A could be paying you thanks to class action lawsuit over food delivery orders

A $4.4 million class action lawsuit filed in Georgia is claiming the restaurant chain advertised free or low-cost delivery, but then raised its food prices only on delivery orders via their app and website.

The suit claims customers were not told about the markup.

Chick-fil-A denies any wrongdoing.

According to the suit, to be eligible to receive the gift card, customers must have placed a delivery order through the Chick-Fil-A One App or on their website between November 1st, 2019 and April 30th, 2021 from a Chick-fil-A location in the states of California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, or New York.

The deadline to submit a claim is February 15th.

To learn more about the settlement, click here.

