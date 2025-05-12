Cherokee County authorities need help finding missing teen

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County need the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says Annabella Scorza was last seen in the are of Woodstock Road and Highway 92 on Sunday.

Scorza is described as a Caucasian girl and is 5-feet-5 and weighs about 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a White tank top, Red cookie monster pants, a Black shower cap and was carrying a Black backpack.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials say she is believed to be heading to Cobb County on foot.

Anyone who may see Scorza or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.