Cherkoee County names area superintendent as finalist for their opening

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Board of Education announced the finalist for its superintendent job. She is currently the superintendent in another Metro Atlanta district.

The board revealed it will vote on Henry County Superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis to succeed Dr. Brian Hightower.

“I am honored to be named by the Board of Education as the finalist for the Superintendent of the Cherokee County School District. Cherokee County, known for the extraordinary commitment to educational excellence, aligns perfectly with my beliefs about the role of public education in communities today,” Davis wrote in a statement.

“As my family and I prepare to become part of the Cherokee community, I am committed to engaging with and learning from the rich history, the experiences, and perspectives of our community. Together, we will work tirelessly to not only uphold but elevate the district’s performance, ensuring Cherokee County Schools stand as a beacon of educational leadership and excellence,” she added.

Henry County appointed Davis as its superintendent in November 2017.

She previously worked for the chief academic officer for Cobb County Schools and the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Gwinnett County.

The Cherokee County Board of Education will vote on Davis at its Feb. 15 meeting and if approved set her contract and start date.

