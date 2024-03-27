Local

Check your tickets! 2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in metro Atlanta

By WSB-TV
The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $815 million

Mega Millions lottery The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $815 million (youngvet/Getty Images)

By WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Two people in the metro area won $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Additionally, a $1.13 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in New Jersey

The winner was announced late Tuesday night.

Now, two metro area residents are $1 million richer.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed on Wednesday morning, there were two $1,000,000 winners in Georgia.

The winning tickets were purchased at:

  • RaceTrac #0328, 2337 Canton Road, Marietta
  • Newnan Food Mart, 67 Market Square Road, Newnan

Tuesday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winning numbers were 7-11-22-29-38. The Mega Ball number was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!