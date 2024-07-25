Check your ticket! Someone in Georgia is $2 million richer

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — There’s a new multi-millionaire in Georgia after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing!

Someone is waking up with a lottery ticket worth $2,000,000 on their phone.

According to the Georgia Lottery, the winning ticket was sold on the Georgia Lottery mobile app in Powder Springs.

Wednesday night’s jackpot was a whopping $116 million, but no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 16, 42, 59, 63, 68 and a Powerball of 13.

Your next opportunity to win the Powerball is on Saturday night. Since no one took home the big money, the jackpot is up to $131 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

In the meantime, you can play Mega Millions on Friday night and have a shot at its $306 million jackpot.







