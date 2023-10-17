Check those tickets! Somebody in Georgia is a Powerball millionaire

ATLANTA — Someone in Georgia is waking up a millionaire.

One lucky Georgia ticket in Monday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five numbers to win a $1 million prize. The winning numbers were 2, 27, 31, 44 and 64. The ticket did not match the red Powerball 18 to win the jackpot.

Georgia Lottery has yet to confirm where in the state the winning ticket was sold.

This isn’t the first big prize a Georgia ticket has won this year. During a drawing in September, the Publix store off Birmingham Road in Alpharetta sold a $2 million ticket and an online lottery winner in Cobb County took home a $1 million prize.

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery said any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or have the payment mailed to the winner.

Winners of prizes bigger than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

You can watch the Powerball drawing live on Channel 2 Action News every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday before WSB Tonight at 11:00 p.m.

