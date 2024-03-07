Chase with suspected DUI driver ends in crash, several injuries, GA 400 in Forsyth County shut down

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A chase between Forsyth County deputies and a suspected DUI driver has shut down GA 400 on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say a deputy tried to pull over a silver Dodge Durango for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off at 3:30 p.m. The deputy then chased him.

Less than three minutes later, other deputies put out stop sticks and shut down southbound ramps to GA 400.

The driver eventually crashed into several other cars.

Several people have reported injuries, but deputies have not commented on the severity of those injuries.

Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull flew over the area and saw at least four cars that appeared to have been in an accident.

The southbound lanes are still closed and will be as deputies investigate the crash.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.