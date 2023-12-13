Chase ends with Cobb police cruiser landing on suspect’s overturned Jeep

ATLANTA — A chase involving Cobb County police ended with an officer’s car landing on the suspect’s overturned Jeep after a PIT maneuver.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said troopers were called out to Howell Mill Road just south of 17th Street around 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. The road was shut down for hours as troopers and police investigated.

The GSP said Cobb County officers were involved in a chase with a Gray Jeep Gladiator. Cobb police have not released details on what led up to the chase, but said it was connected to an incident off Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive.

Troopers said the driver led officers through multiple neighborhood streets before getting on Interstate 75 southbound. The driver exited I-75 and hit two other cars at the intersection of Northside Drive and 17th Street before turning onto 17th Street.

GSP said the driver then turned onto Howell Mill Road and hit a third car. That is when GSP says Cobb officers performed a PIT maneuver.

The Jeep rolled over and landed on its roof during the maneuver, while a Cobb officer’s patrol car landed on top of the Jeep.

Police arrested the suspect, who is at Grady Memorial Hospital being treated for minor injuries. GSP and Cobb police have not identified the driver.

