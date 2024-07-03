Charges not yet filed after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have not yet filed charges in the death of a child found inside a car on Tuesday night.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer held a news conference on Wednesday morning where he identified the child as a 2-year-old boy. His name has not been released.

Police say there is no evidence that the child was left in the car.

“My only other message to the community right now is that we need some time to sort this out before we really know what happened,” VanHoozer said.

They say charges have not been filed but did not comment on whether or not charges would be filed in the future.

“If I was in the position of this father, mother, sibling, friend I would want a lot of grace and a lot of support and that’s what I would ask our community,” VanHoozer said.

Investigators say the temperature at the time was well over 90 degrees, but they can’t comment on what the temperature would have been inside the car. They say they don’t know how long the boy may have been in the car.