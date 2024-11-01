Local

Charges dismissed against Clark Atlanta student who says mistaken identity led to his arrest

Ladavious Dashawn McNair

ATLANTA — Charges have been dismissed against a Clark Atlanta student who says he was mistaken for a suspect in a road rage shooting.

Atlanta police arrested and charged Ladavious Dashawn McNair in connection to a 2023 road rage shooting. He has been in the Fulton County jail since then.

The shooting victim told police that he and a suspect were involved in a minor accident before the victim was shot. Months later, the victim identified the suspect as McNair.

However, the Clark Atlanta student and his attorneys say he was not involved because he was in class at the time of the shooting.

On Friday, a judge apologized to McNair and dismissed his case with prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot refile charges against McNair.

