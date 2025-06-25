Chamblee and Avondale Estates set to finalize millage rates tonight

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Property owners in two DeKalb County cities could soon learn how much they’ll owe in taxes, as Chamblee and Avondale Estates prepare to finalize their millage rates during public hearings this evening.

Both cities are holding their third and final public hearings to gather feedback before setting the rates that directly impact property taxes for homeowners and businesses.

In Avondale Estates, the city is considering a half-mill increase, which City Manager Patrick Bryant says would generate approximately $210,000 in new property tax revenue. “Our board of mayors and commissioners are going to take all of that feedback into consideration to make a decision to set that millage rate tonight,” Bryant said.

Meanwhile, Chamblee officials are proposing to keep their millage rate unchanged. However, many residents may still see an increase in their property tax bills due to higher property value assessments.

Final decisions on the rates are expected later tonight following the hearings.

