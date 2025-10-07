‘Censorship is SO 1984′ National Banned Books Week puts spotlight on freedom of speech

COBB COUNTY, GA — This week is banned books week 2025 as set by the American Library Association and Banned Books Week Coalition.

The theme this year is “Censorship Is So 1984, Read For Your Rights.” It was chosen because of the rise in attempts to ban books in libraries, schools, and bookstores around the country.

Amanda Sanders works at the South Cobb Library branch and says banned books such as 1984 and Handmaid’s Tale are on display this week and patrons can create one-of-a-kind banned books bookmarks.

The Bluest Eye, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, are also some of the most challenged books in the country.