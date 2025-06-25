Local

Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis traded to Atlanta Hawks as part of 3-team deal

By Miles Montgomery
2024 NBA Finals - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 06: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — Boston Celtics superstar Kristaps Porzingis is being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal, a league source confirmed to WSB Radio.

According to ESPN, the Celtics also traded a second-round pick to the Hawks. Terrance Mann and Atlanta’s No. 22 pick is being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and Georges Niang and a second-rounder is also being traded to the Celtics.

He quickly became a fan favorite and a great addition to the Celtics, helping the team achieve a 64 win season in 2023-24, and a 61 win season in 2024-25.

Porzingis also helped the Celtics win their 18th NBA title in 2024 by defeating the Dallas Mavericks.

