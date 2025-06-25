Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis traded to Atlanta Hawks as part of 3-team deal

ATLANTA, Ga. — Boston Celtics superstar Kristaps Porzingis is being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal, a league source confirmed to WSB Radio.

According to ESPN, the Celtics also traded a second-round pick to the Hawks. Terrance Mann and Atlanta’s No. 22 pick is being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and Georges Niang and a second-rounder is also being traded to the Celtics.

He quickly became a fan favorite and a great addition to the Celtics, helping the team achieve a 64 win season in 2023-24, and a 61 win season in 2024-25.

Porzingis also helped the Celtics win their 18th NBA title in 2024 by defeating the Dallas Mavericks.