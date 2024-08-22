Cell phones, sex and chicken pot pies: 4 Fulton jail contractors arrested in contraband sting

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an ongoing corruption investigation at the Fulton County Jail, resulting in the arrest of four security officers who worked for a contract company.

The investigation, which began in May, has uncovered significant allegations.

Natalie Ammons, director of communications for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the officers, who were employed by Strategic Security, “have all been terminated today but they are considered contractors.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported that one security officer, Breasha Tate, allegedly smuggled cell phones into the jail by hiding them in a cutout inside a book.

Records reveal she confessed to providing six cellphones and other contraband to an inmate and having sex with the inmate on three separate occasions.

The same records indicate Tate received $1,682 in payments via Cash App from the inmate for the contraband.

Ammons said that another terminated security officer, Regina Harris, faces three warrants for providing a contraband cell phone to an inmate.

Laquna Ballard, another ex-employee, is accused of sending explicit photos and videos to an inmate and conspiring to smuggle cigarettes and cell phones into the jail.

The fourth officer, Anizya Silas, faces charges of conspiring to smuggle a phone charger and giving unauthorized food, specifically a chicken pot pie, to an inmate.

“We can’t screen for integrity,” Ammons said.

All four suspects were given bond, but as of late Wednesday afternoon, only one had posted it.

“These women unfortunately chose to be on the wrong side of the law by fraternizing with residents they were entrusted with watching over,” said Sheriff Pat Labat. “They will now have to face the consequences for the crimes they are accused of committing. Our employees and contractors alike are held to a high standard of integrity.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it expects more arrests as the investigation continues.