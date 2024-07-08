‘Cell phone addiction:’ DeKalb Schools wants to lock up students phones during the school day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Last month, Marietta City Schools voted to separate students from their phones during the school day, and another metro Atlanta school district may soon follow suit.

The DeKalb County School Board discussed whether locking students’ phones in pouches for the day would be a good idea during a recent meeting.

“It is a huge distraction, and it disrupts the flow of learning,” Dr. Darnell Logan, Director of Student Relations, said.

Students would lock their phones in bags during the day but keep them with them. At the end of the day, they would touch the bag to a magnet to unlock it.

“Really just kind of take away from this cell phone addiction that we all have,” Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton said.