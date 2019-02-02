Listen Live
Celebrities, athletes descend on Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII
ATLANTA -  Celebrities and athletes descended on Atlanta Saturday night for a variety of Super Bowl LIII events. 

From concerts to lavish parties to the NFL Honors Awards show, celebrities came out to strut the red carpet, give their Super Bowl predictions and talk about what a great job Atlanta is doing as host. 

NFL Honors Awards

In Midtown, some of the biggest names in the National Football League were honored at the Fox Theatre during the NFL Honors Awards show. 

Channel 2's Tom Jones was in Midtown at the star-studded red carpet where NFL legends and a-list celebrities strutted their stuff. 

Jones spoke to actor J.B. Smoove, who said he thinks Atlanta is doing an incredible job as the host city for Super Bowl 53. 

"I'll give it a ten," Smoove said. "I don't want the city to get cocky, so let's say a 9. Just in case. I don't want the city to get a big head."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn agreed. 

"You feel the excitement. The energy," Jones said.  That's true to Atlanta, so we're doing a helluva job.

Falcons player Calvin Ridley praised the city for its organization of the event. 

"It's fun you can get around," Ridley said. 

Falcons owner Arthur Blank praised the job the city has done at hosting more than a million people. Blank said the NFL loves how the hotels, restaurants and events are within walking distance. 

"They love the walk-ability of everything, which is a big plus for us," Blank said. 

The Honors Awards recognizes players who have made outstanding accomplishments on and off the field. Falcons defensive player Grady Jarrett was a finalist for Man of the Year. 

Jarrett is being recognized for his anti-bullying campaign and for his work with Atlanta's Promise Center. 

"It's good because there are a lot of youth down there that need some guidance," Jarrett said. "Being on that side of town, going to spend some time with them."

Jarrett is competing against 32 other players for Man of the Year. Another Falcons player, Ben Garland, is also being recognized. Garland won the Salute to Service Award for his support of the military. 

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Downtown at State Farm Arena, celebrities were strutting their stuff on the Bud Light Super Bowl Live blue carpet ahead of a show by Bruno Mars and Cardi B. 

Channel 2's Michael Seiden was on the "blue carpet." catching up with celebrities about their plans for the big game tomorrow.

Seiden talked to singer Ashanti, who had good things to say about Atlanta. 

"The city is just lit with synergy," Ashanti said. "I think everyone just wants to have a good time."

 Former NFL player Torry Holt told Seiden he was glad to see the Rams back in a Super Bowl. 

"It's been awhile trying to get that organization back to some relevance," Holt said. 

Atlanta-based celebrities were out in force Saturday night. Seiden talked to local rapper Lil Jon about sharing his city with the world. 

"It's really amazing that so many people get to come down here and see why we love this city," Lil Jon said. 

Thousands of fans lined up around the building to get into the show. 

  • Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl
    Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl
    Bruno Mars may have wrapped up his massive '24K Magic World Tour' last year, but the singer gave one more glimpse into his stellar show the night before the Super Bowl. It seemed like everyone appreciated his show. Some concertgoers danced down the aisles, others threw their hands up high and the majority recited Mars' lyrics at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday night in Atlanta. He was joined by Cardi B and Lil Jon on the final night of the three-night festival at the State Farm Arena, next door to where the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53. Ludacris and Migos kicked off the first night of the festival, while Aerosmith and Post Malone performed the previous night. Cardi B declined an offer to take the Super Bowl stage, but performed a series of songs at the Super Bowl-related event including 'I Like It,' ''Bartier Cardi' and 'Bodak Yellow.' The rapper said the energy around the city motivated her even more before the concert. 'I come here a lot, but everyone seems to be more excited,' she said in an interview. 'It feels like a real holiday. The streets are extremely busy, the malls are a little crowded, everybody is bringing out their best cars, their best jewelry. All these artists are in town. It's like 'Wow.'' Even though Mars' concert was a pre-Super Bowl performance, the Grammy-winning singer did not make any reference to the NFL's biggest game of the season. But he did put on a strong show in front of a sold-out crowd performing some of his biggest hits from '24K Magic,' an album he promoted on the 200-date tour that ended in November. His album won six Grammy Awards last year including album, song and record of the year. Mars danced effortlessly to 'Finesse,' strutted across the stage with a guitar in hand on 'Marry You,' and stood in one place to sing 'Just the Way You Are.' ___ Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31
  • 1 deputy killed, another hurt in standoff near Cincinnati
    1 deputy killed, another hurt in standoff near Cincinnati
    One deputy was killed and another hurt late Saturday in a standoff at a Pierce Township, Ohio, apartment complex, authorities said. According to WXIX, Pierce Township police responded to a 'psychiatric call' about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Royal Oaks Apartments. Police called in the multi-agency Special Response Team after gunfire erupted from inside an apartment about 8:15 p.m., Clermont County Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Sellars said. More shots rang out just before 10:40 p.m., striking two deputies, WXIX reported. One deputy died, while the other is in stable condition, according to the news station. >> Read more news stories  A suspect 'is still firing rounds' at the scene, WCPO reported early Sunday. Read more here or here.
  • It's Time! Patriots, Rams set to square off in Super Bowl
    It's Time! Patriots, Rams set to square off in Super Bowl
    Hey, have you guys been here before? If you're a New England Patriot, the answer pretty much is 'all the time.' If you play for the Rams, the reply basically is 'never in my life.' So if experience is a factor in Sunday's Super Bowl, the overwhelming edge is with the 2½-point favorites from Foxborough who are 5-3 in NFL title games with Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick in the hoodie on the sideline. The Rams, whose past two Super trips were representing St. Louis in 2000 and '02, have four players who have gotten this far. New England has four on its defensive line alone. 'Probably, throughout the week, it gives them an advantage,' Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth says — and he's finishing up his 13th NFL season, though it's his first that ends in February. 'They kind of know this week. They know when things are a little anxious, when to kind of, 'Hey, turn it on and get ready to play.' They probably have a process and plan for the week.' Athletes in every sport talk about how helpful a comfort zone can be. It's even more pronounced when it accompanies events such as the Super Bowl, which, for better or worse, transcends football. Brady and most of his teammates, in their third straight visit, barely flinch at all the attention, media demands and alterations to the norm they encounter during Super Bowl week — although they were taken aback somewhat by the cacophony and circus atmosphere of opening night on Monday. Aside from Aqib Talib, C.J. Anderson, Brandin Cooks and Sam Shields, for the Rams this is uncharted territory. Rams coach Sean McVay tends to dismiss that theory, however. Using quarterback Jared Goff as an example, McVay could have been speaking for his entire squad, which has made a sensational turnaround in his two seasons in charge. 'He's an unfazed quarterback,' McVay says. 'I think his way to have success and handle adversity the same demonstrates that poise and confidence you want from your quarterback.' Nowhere is the experience matchup more uneven than at QB. At 41, Brady already is the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. Goff is 24 and one of the youngest. Well, maybe nowhere is an exaggeration, because Belichick, at 66, could become the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl. He has worked 41 postseason games, with 30 victories, most among head coaches in NFL history. He's the only head coach with five Super Bowl rings. McVay is half his age and in his first NFL title game, the youngest Super Bowl head man. Rams President Kevin Demoff hears all of that so-called evidence, then cites so many positives about McVay that he sounds like the next dominant coach. Sunday will be a powerful acid test for McVay and his team. Some other things to look for in Super Bowl 53: GRONK'S FINALE? There's widespread speculation that Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski could be playing his final NFL game. The four-time All-Pro has been plagued by injuries for much of his career, and only in his first two pro seasons did he play a full 16-game schedule. In 2018, he made it into 13 games. Gronkowski has battled through back, knee, ankle and arm injuries throughout his nine pro seasons, and thought about retirement after last year's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. If this will be it for the big-play tight end with superb blocking skills, he isn't letting on. 'As of right now, those are the last things I'm thinking about,' Gronkowski says. 'I love playing the game. After a long season, after the (Super Bowl), a few weeks down the road, you sit back, you relax, you get some downtime, enjoyment time. And you just see where you want to go with it. 'That's a tricky question. You're trying to get around me. You're just trying to get you some answers over there, baby. But like I said, I don't know. I haven't done that sit-down yet. I've got to do that sit-down. About two weeks after (the Super Bowl), then I'll know.' DONALD'S DOMINANCE Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the only unanimous All-Pro this season, led the NFL with 20½ sacks. Considering that Brady barely has been touched or pressured in two playoff games — both against teams with strong pass rushers — it is incumbent upon Donald to be a factor Sunday. Make that a major factor. 'We'll get to him, but we have to stay patient and don't get frustrated,' Donald says. 'We've got a great secondary that will do its job and make sure he doesn't have easy throws. If he has to hold onto the ball, we'll have our chances. We just have to go get him.' Otherwise, the most accomplished quarterback in Super Bowl history might tear them apart. CLOSE ONES The Rams' past two trips to the big game were tight affairs in which they beat Tennessee and lost to New England. In all of the Patriots' eight previous trips in the Brady-Belichick era, the result was in doubt until the final moments. So to expect a romp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium seems foolhardy. 'It would be nice to get one of those,' Patriots receiver Chris Hogan. 'But the idea is to win, no matter how you do it.' The largest margin in a Patriots Super Bowl under this regime has been the eight points the Eagles beat them by a year ago. ___ AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham and Kyle Hightower contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Puppy Bowl 2019: What you need to know about the adorable Super Bowl alternative
    Puppy Bowl 2019: What you need to know about the adorable Super Bowl alternative
    What’s better than football? Puppies! Animal Planet’s 15th annual Puppy Bowl will air just hours before the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, and the starting lineup of adoptable pups is way too cute to handle. >> On AJC.com: Atlanta dog finds forever home after ‘Puppy Bowl’ This year’s 93 puppies, 36 of which have special needs, come from 53 different shelters across the continental United States, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. Divided into Team Ruff and Team Fluff, the pooch participants compete for the highly coveted Lombarky Trophy and Most Valuable Puppy award as Rufferee Dan Schachner calls the shots with co-ref Shirley the rescue sloth. And the best part? The Puppy Bowl has a 100 percent adoption rate for all pups. >> On AJC.com: Georgia Aquarium releases Super Bowl hype video full of adorable animals Along with Shirley the sloth, Animal Planet’s pre-filmed showdown features baby sloths from Costa Rica’s Toucan Rescue Ranch sanctuary. You’ll also find cheerleading baby kangaroos, porcupines and capybaras on the sidelines and a halftime show curated especially for kitten lovers everywhere, according to the network. In a 2015 Reddit AMA, Schachner told readers the event is shot about three months in advance and takes two days to film. More than 15 cameras are used. >> On AJC.com: Atlanta bans pet stores from selling cats and dogs “What you see on TV is only the best of the best,” Puppy Bowl camera operator Cory Popp told the A.V. Club in 2015. “Because they’re puppies, they’re not trained, they’re just doing whatever they want to do. It’s just hoping for the best.” >> Read more trending news  Catch Puppy Bowl 2019 on Animal Planet at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 3 . A pre-game show will begin at 11 a.m., but you can also stream it right now at AnimalPlanet.com. For those without cable, streaming providers carrying the channel include Hulu Live, DirecTV NOW, PlayStation Vue or Philo. Puppy Bowl XV’s starting lineup of champs:   Team Fluff Ziggy (Boston Terrier/SATO from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, Iowa) Astro (Labrador Retriever/Siberian Husky from Animal Friends Humane Society, Ohio) Flora (American Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Maine) Dawn (Beagle/Dachshund from Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas) Brady (Chihuahua/Russell Terrier from Dog Star Rescue, Connecticut) Marisol (Miniature Poodle-Catahoula from Territorio de Zaguates, Costa Rica) Ace (Chihuahua/Cocker Spaniel from Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia) Remington (Beagle from Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom from New Jersey) Scooter (Cocker Spaniel-Chihuahua from from Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia) Brooklyn (Neapolitan Mastiff/American Staffordshire Terrier from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, Iowa) Bumble (Lab/Chow Chow from Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho) Clara (Corgi from Florida Little Dog Rescue, Florida) Gallagher (Saint Bernard from Pet Rescue & Transport, Iowa) Lola (Shar Pei from Florida Little Dog Rescue, Florida) Melody (Maltese from Memphis Humane Society, Tennessee) Foles (American Staffordshire Terrier-Akita from Providence Animal Center, Pennsylvania) Maisey (Labrador Retriever from Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, New Jersey) Smudge (American Staffordshire Terrier-Standard Bulldog from Animal Friends Humane Society, Ohio) Will (Old English Sheepdog-Doodle from Doodle Rock Rescue, Texas)   Team Ruff Bee (Chihuahua/Pekingese from The Sato Project, Puerto Rico) Shy Boy (Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle from SPCALA, California) Pirate (English Springer Spaniel/McNab from Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, Virginia) Whitney (Siberian Husky from Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee) Violet (Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle from Vanderpump Dogs, California) Sierra (American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow from Muddy Paws, New York) Hank (Labradoodle from Green Dogs Unleashed, Pennsylvania) Pistachio (Maltese from Every Dog Counts Rescue, Indiana) Bugsy (Sato/Greyhound from The Sato Project, Puerto Rico) Scotch (Chihuahua/Shih Tzu from Paw Works, California) Moses (American Staffordshire Terrier/Chow Chow from Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee) Alexander (Great Pyrenees from Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee) George (Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle from Nevada SPCA, Nevada) Bella (Shih Tzu/Chihuahua from The Sato Project, Puerto Rico) Harry (Shih Tzu/Chihuahua from The Sato Project, Puerto Rico) Flo (Chihuahua/Maltese from Helen Woodward Animal Center, California) Emmitt (Australian Cattle Dog/Boykin Spaniel from Planned Pethood, Florida) If you tune in and see a puppy you may want to adopt, “go to AnimalPlanet.com and look up the puppy profile, which will connect you with the shelter or rescue center that has them!” Schachner said. But you have to act quickly.
  • Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
    Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
    Jussie Smollett was blunt, emotional and defiantly determined Saturday night at a Southern California concert some urged him not to play, telling the crowd before singing a note that he had to go on with the show because he couldn't let his attackers win. 'The most important thing I can say is 'thank you so much, and I'm OK,' said the 'Empire' actor and R&B singer from the stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood in his first public appearance since he reported to police in Chicago on Tuesday that two masked men had assaulted him and put a rope around his neck while using homophobic and racial slurs. 'I'm not fully healed yet,' said Smollett, who is black and openly gay, 'but I'm going to be, and I'm gonna stand strong with y'all.' The concert had been planned long before the incident, and his family members and others had urged him to postpone it. But Smollett said he couldn't do that. 'I had to be here tonight, y'all. I couldn't let those (expletives) win,' he said to screams and cheers from the packed room of about 400 people. 'I will always stand for love. I will only stand for love.' His small band then launched into an upbeat song and he broke into dance, wearing a simple white buttoned shirt, white sneakers and black jeans, shuffling across the front of the stage and at times standing defiantly with a fist in the air. Smollett kept the tone mostly celebratory through his hour-long set before addressing the attack head-on toward the end of his hour-long set, when he told the crowd he wanted to clarify a few things. He said he was bruised but his ribs were not cracked. He went straight to the doctor but was not hospitalized, and physicians in both Chicago and Los Angeles cleared him to play but told him to be careful. 'And above all, I fought the (expletive) back,' he said to cheers. Then he paused and said, emphatically but with a laugh, 'I'm the gay Tupac.' Fan Monique Davis said after the show that she was shocked he spoke so bluntly and directly about the incident, but she's glad he did. 'It was amazing, it was emotional, it was inspiring,' Davis said. 'He showed everyone in the room he was strong.' Smollett told police the men attacked him as he walked home in Chicago early Tuesday, throwing a chemical substance at him in addition to shouting slurs and putting the rope around his neck. No arrests have been made, and police have not found surveillance video of the attack, though they found footage of Smollett walking home with the rope around his neck. Smollett had made his first public comments about the incident on Friday in a written statement that said he had been 'consistent on every level' with the police during their investigation, countering comments on social media saying he had changed his story and been uncooperative with investigators. Chicago police also said Smollett has been cooperative and they have found no reason to think he's not being genuine. Smollett stars alongside Terence and Taraji P. Henson in 'Empire,' the Fox TV show about the power struggles of a family in the music business that is now in its fifth season. The series has allowed Smollett to play, sing and occasionally write music in addition to acting. Last year he released a solo album, 'Sum of My Music, which made up much of Saturday night's set, along with songs from 'Empire.' He often sits at the piano on the show but stood front and center at the microphone at the Troubadour, the legendary Los Angeles club that helped launch the careers of James Taylor, the Eagles and Elton John. He was joined in jubilant dance by his family members during his encore. Earlier, they had taken the stage and voiced their support before he came on. 'To be honest, as his big brother, I wanted him to sit this one out,' Joel Smollett Jr. said. 'But we realized this night is an important part of Jussie's healing. He's been a fighter since he was a baby. He fought his attackers that night, and he continues to fight.' ___ Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.
  • 4-year-old accidentally shoots mom in face with unsecured gun, deputies say
    4-year-old accidentally shoots mom in face with unsecured gun, deputies say
    A 4-year-old accidentally shot his mom in the face using an unsecured gun in Washington state on Saturday evening, authorities said. King County sheriff's deputies are responding.  >> Watch the news report here The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of 71st Avenue South in Skyway. >> Read more news stories  The mother sustained life-threatening injuries and is being transported to Harborview Medical Center.  – Visit KIRO7.com for the latest on this developing story.
