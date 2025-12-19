Local

Celebration of Life for longtime Atlanta Civil Rights Leader set for Saturday

By WSB Radio News Staff
Bishop Bill C. Harris Civil rights leader dies at 82 (Provided)
HENRY COUNTY, GA — A Celebration of Life is Saturday morning at Grace Baptist in Stockbridge for a longtime Atlanta Civil Rights leader Bishop Bill Harris.

People can stop by for the visitation to pay their respects from 5PM to 8PM at W.D. Lemon & Son’s Funeral Home in McDonough.

Harris marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Hosea Williams, and other powerhouses at the height of the movement.

He was also a founding member of the Atlanta chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a major civil rights organization originally founded by Dr. King.

Among the family Harris leaves behind is his daughter, Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell.

Harrell calls her father a man of “faith, courage, and conviction.”

