Celebration of Life for longtime Atlanta Civil Rights Leader set for Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A Celebration of Life is Saturday morning at Grace Baptist in Stockbridge for a longtime Atlanta Civil Rights leader Bishop Bill Harris.

People can stop by for the visitation to pay their respects from 5PM to 8PM at W.D. Lemon & Son’s Funeral Home in McDonough.

Harris marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Hosea Williams, and other powerhouses at the height of the movement.

He was also a founding member of the Atlanta chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a major civil rights organization originally founded by Dr. King.

Among the family Harris leaves behind is his daughter, Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell.

Harrell calls her father a man of “faith, courage, and conviction.”