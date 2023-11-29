CDC: Suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, but decreased for kids and young adults

Suicide deaths in the United States reached a record high last year, but decreased among children and young adults, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a report released Wednesday, the organization used death records from the National Center for Health Statistics to estimate that the number of suicides in 2022 was 3% higher than in 2021, totaling 49,449 deaths compared to the previous 48,183.

The report also looked at changes across age, race and sex.

For males, the age-adjusted suicide rate was 1% higher in 2022 than 2021, and it was 4% higher for females. Rates also increased for nearly all racial groups, the report noted.

When it came to age, there were some decreases.

“Suicide rates generally declined for males ages 34 and younger and increased for those 35 and older. For females, rates declined for those ages 24 and younger and increased for those 25 and older,” the report stated.

More specifically, from 2021 to 2022, rates for children aged 10 to 14 declined 18%. There was a 9% decline for those aged 15 to 24 and a 2% drop for those 25 to 34.

The decreases among younger age groups is a hopeful shift after years of concerning increases.

Still, research also shows youth mental health is in crisis more generally, with particularly concerning numbers surrounding teen girls. A CDC survey from earlier this year found around 1 in 3 high school girls in the U.S. have seriously considered attempting suicide and more than half of teen girls, 57%, reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless.”

Experts believe the overall rise in suicide rates is a result of several factors, including stress, the impact of social media, the COVID-19 pandemic, higher rates of depression, limited access to mental health services and increased access to guns.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

-Simrin Singh contributed to this report.