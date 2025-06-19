CDC reports rise in fatal falls among older Americans

ATLANTA — A new report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a concerning rise in the number of older U.S. adults dying from unintentional falls.

According to the CDC, more than 41,000 people died from falls two years ago, and over half of those individuals were 85 years old or older.

While the agency did not identify a specific cause behind the increase, it highlights several ways to help prevent fatal falls. These include improving physical fitness and balance, as well as making simple home modifications like installing non-slip shower mats and enhancing lighting.