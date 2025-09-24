CDC reports rise in drug-resistant bacterial infections

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drug-resistant bacteria are on the rise, causing thousands of infections and more than 1,000 deaths in the United States since 2020.

The infections include pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and wound infections. Health experts warn these illnesses are extremely difficult to treat because they do not respond to commonly used antibiotics.

Officials also noted that detection remains a challenge, as many clinical labs lack the testing capacity needed to identify the resistant bacteria.