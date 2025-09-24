Local

CDC reports rise in drug-resistant bacterial infections

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters is seen in Atlanta.
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drug-resistant bacteria are on the rise, causing thousands of infections and more than 1,000 deaths in the United States since 2020.

The infections include pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and wound infections. Health experts warn these illnesses are extremely difficult to treat because they do not respond to commonly used antibiotics.

Officials also noted that detection remains a challenge, as many clinical labs lack the testing capacity needed to identify the resistant bacteria.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!