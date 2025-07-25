CDC, Gwinnett County emergency crews offer safety tips on World Drowning Prevention Day

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services and the Atlanta-based CDC are offering safety tips on World Drowning Prevention Day.

In order to raise awareness about the dangers of swimming, or boating, Gwinnett County officials and the Atlanta-based CDC hope reading, sharing and applying important safety tips can save lives.

Here are several key safety tips:

Watch kids when they are in or around water, without being distracted.

Empty tubs, buckets, containers and kids’ pools immediately after use.

Install fences around home pools.

Learn CPR and basic water rescue skills.

The CDC also offered safety tips and listed resources including places that offer swimming and safety courses.

CDC officials say it is key to remember wearing a life jacket reduces the risk of drowning while boating for people of all ages and swimming abilities.

“Lakes, rivers, and oceans have hidden hazards such as dangerous currents or waves, rocks or vegetation, and limited visibility,” CDC officials said. “Check the forecast before activities in, on, or near water. Local weather conditions can change quickly and cause dangerous flash floods, strong winds, and thunderstorms with lightning strikes.”

Among other tips, CDC officials say avoiding drinking before or during swimming, boating or water activities, using a buddy system, taking precautions for people with medical conditions, and supervising closely with your children are helpful tips.

CDC officials say it is also important to be aware of something sometimes referred to as “hypoxic blackout” or “shallow water blackout” which occurs when hyperventilating before swimming underwater or trying to hold your breath for too long. That can cause you to pass out and drown.