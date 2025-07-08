Local

CDC ends emergency response to bird flu outbreak

By WSB Radio News Staff
File photo. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (W. Steve Shepard Jr. /Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially ended its emergency response to the recent bird flu outbreak, which affected both humans and livestock and contributed to a spike in egg prices nationwide.

The CDC confirmed that the emergency designation was lifted in the past week. Moving forward, updates on the bird flu virus will be incorporated into the agency’s routine reports for seasonal flu.

Although the outbreak sickened dozens of people and spread to cattle, health officials say ongoing monitoring will continue. The CDC will now report the number of individuals monitored and tested for bird flu on a monthly basis.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!