CDC employees return to headquarters one month after shooting attack

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters is seen in Atlanta.
ATLANTA — Workers are back on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main campus in Atlanta starting on Monday, marking the first time employees have returned since last month’s shooting attack.

The agency confirmed that enhanced security measures are in place as staff members resume work on-site. Repairs to buildings damaged in the incident are still underway, and some areas of the campus remain closed. Employees affected by the closures have been assigned to alternative workspaces while restoration continues.

Officials have not released a timeline for when all repairs will be complete, but say ensuring staff safety remains the top priority.

