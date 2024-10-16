Local

Carrollton man arrested, charged with murder in shooting death

Quantrevion Desean Caldwell (Carrollton Police Department)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carrollton man was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of a 34-year-old man.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Carrollton police responded to 6th Street after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a victim, later identified as Gregory Martez Patton.

Patton was taken to Tanner Medical Center where he later died.

Quantrevion Desean Caldwell, 26, was named as a suspect and arrested later in the day and charged with murder.

If anyone has information about the shooting they are urged to call 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

Callers can remain anonymous.


