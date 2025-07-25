Local

Carrollton City Schools to restrict use of cell phones for elementary and middle school students

By WSB Radio News Staff
CARROLLTON, GA — A new cell phone police is in place at Carrollton City schools.

The city’s Kindergarten through 8th Grade students will not be able to use personal devices during the school day.

The school district says it will also extend the policy to high schoolers who will be required to keep their smart phones and other devices in a designated area when they enter the classroom.

High school students will be allowed to use their phones during lunch and class changes.

School officials say students who violate the policy may have to pay a recovery fee to get their phones back and could face disciplinary action.

