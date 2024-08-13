Carroll County Sheriff’s Office annual gun raffle blocked on Facebook

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said Facebook blocked his office’s page from being able to promote their annual community fundraiser on the social media site.

The 30-guns in 30-days raffle post was pulled from the site with the warning of shutting down the page for good if they repost the event.

The sheriff said that each $100 raffle ticket that is sold gets 30 chances at winning a new weapon during the 30 daily drawings in September.

They added that raffle ticket buyers must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket.

“If you win, you have to go do a background check before your weapon is even given to you,” said Langley. “These are gun owners who are buying these tickets, not some random person.”

The chief said last year, with the help of Facebook posts, they sold 500 tickets, raising $50,000 in just two weeks.

Langley said they’ll just have to look for other ways to get the word out because the need to keep the county’s 45,000 Facebook followers informed on a daily basis.

They said it is much greater than the need to promote the gun raffle on the site.

The sheriff said that his office filed an appeal with Facebook more than a week ago and is still waiting to hear back.