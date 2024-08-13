Carroll County deputies warn of crypto scam aimed at taking your money

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a cryptocurrency scam.

Deputies said suspects are pretending to be financial institutions, calling people, saying that their accounts have been compromised.

Suspects are then asking people to remove money from their personal accounts and then deposit that money into a Bitcoin machine.

If someone is telling you to deposit money into a Bitcoin machine, they are likely trying to steal your money, deputies said.

Some of these callers are hiding their numbers to make these calls, which makes it harder for law enforcement to track them down.

Deputies say if you receive a similar suspicious call, reach out to law enforcement and your financial institution before making any transfers. Also, run the transfer by family and friends to be safe.