RNC Chair Lara Trump says Georgia a ‘must-win’ state, will have more visits from former president

ATLANTA — As Democrats rally in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, the Trump campaign is going on the offensive.

Former President Donald Trump is making stops across several swing states this week making the case why he should be president and not Vice President Kamala Harris.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer spoke with Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who is the chair of the Republican National Committee.

She said she still wanted to hear Harris answer questions about how she would lead.

“I think what you heard at our convention were real solutions and policies that would positively impact the American people and a way forward for this country. And sadly, in at least the first night of the DNC, we haven’t really heard that,” Trump said. “We’ve heard a lot of platitudes, we’ve heard a lot of vibes, certainly a lot of Trump bashing and lies about Donald Trump, but nothing that would actually speak to how people are going to have a better life with a Kamala Harris administration.”

Anyone who has followed politics in Georgia over the last several years knows that there has been tension between the former president and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

During his most recent rally in Atlanta, Donald Trump went after Kemp once again and his wife.

“Is there any gain for former President Trump to come into Georgia and say negative things about Gov. Kemp?” Farmer asked Lara Trump.

“I think what you’ll actually see going forward is, I think that there will be a softening of things between the two of them, and I think that they both realize, look, this is a must-win election. Whenever you have folks with the same viewpoints and the same goals in mind, we should all join forces. And I actually think that is what you will see happen very soon if it already hasn’t happened between Donald Trump and Brian Kemp,” Lara Trump said.

Lara Trump said because Georgia is in a statistical tie between the candidates, you will likely see the former president visit Georgia many more times in the coming weeks.