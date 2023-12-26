Local

16-year-old arrested, 2 more on the run after Cobb carjacking starts police chase, crashes cop car

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Powder Springs are searching for two suspects after a carjacking and chase on Tuesday.

According to police, a Flock camera spotted a car that had been involved in a carjacking. Police did not clarify when the carjacking happened.

As they tried stopping the stolen car, the driver began a chase with officers.

During the chase, a patrol car crashed on Richard D. Sailors Pkwy. and Old Macland Rd.

At the scene, a tow truck was seen carrying away the police SUV. It appeared to have been hit on the passenger side door. It’s unclear if the officer inside the car was injured.

The chase ultimately ended just over a couple of miles away from there at Old Lost Mountain Rd. and Moon Rd.

Once the chase ended, three suspects jumped out and began running.

An armed 16-year-old was arrested. His identity has not been released.

The other two were able to escape. There is no description of the suspects on the run.

