Caring for Others delivering Hurricane Helene relief supplies

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As Hurricane Milton continues tracking towards Florida’s west coast, many people across the state of Georgia are still trying to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Early this morning, trucks left Atlanta-based nonprofit Caring for Others to deliver supplies to storm survivors in Augusta.

They arrived in Augusta around 7 a.m.

Augusta is one of the hardest-hit communities across the state as several people lost their lives, thousands spent more than a week without power and more saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to their homes.

Across Georgia, people have jumped into action to provide aid to communities like Augusta and Valdosta in south Georgia.



