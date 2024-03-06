Car plows into Atlanta fire hydrant, flooding road and knocking out water

ATLANTA — Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said a car accident on Wednesday afternoon had caused a fire hydrant to be knocked over.

The crash happened near the intersection of 10th Street and Juniper Street, causing water to flow out of the line, according to officials.

The immediate area has low to no water pressure, according to DWM, and work crews are on site to make repairs.

DWM said they were coordinating with the Atlanta Police Department and emergency services to handle the area as repairs are underway.

Impacted residents and businesses will be getting “continuous updates” as repairs continue and water service is restored, according to DWM.