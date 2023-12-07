Local

Car passenger in critical condition after crash with school bus on busy DeKalb road

Covington Highway serious crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Police have shut down a busy highway as they investigate a crash involving a car and school bus.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed crews responded to a crash off Covington Highway and Lamar Street after 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a car crashed into the back of a school bus.

Daniels said a passenger in the car became trapped. Firefighters pulled the victim out and paramedics transported the passenger to Grady Memorial Hospital. The passenger is in critical condition. Officials have not released the victim’s identity.

There were students on board the school bus. DeKalb Fire confirms the school bus driver and two kids were transported to Grady with minor injuries. The SUV driver is in critical condition.

It’s unclear when lanes of Covington Highway will reopen.

