Local

Car matching missing Rockdale woman’s found burned up, deputies say

Imani Roberson (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies have found what they believe to be the car of a woman who vanished earlier this month.

Imani Roberson, 30, was last seen on July 16 along Plantation Blvd. in Conyers in her white Mazda SUV.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday that they found a car matching the description of Roberson’s SUV. It had been burned from the inside out.

Roberson was not with the car. Investigators say she is still missing.

They say they are still working to confirm that the car belonged to Roberson.

Anyone who knows where Roberson may be should contact investigators at 770-228-8170.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!