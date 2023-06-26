Car full of teens flips on I-85, killing 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a teenager last week.

Authorities said on Friday at 7:05 p.m., troopers received reports of a crash on I-85 NB near the 50-mile marker in Coweta County.

According to the investigation, a 2015 Infiniti Q50 carrying five teens was traveling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Infiniti then left the roadway on the east shoulder and hit the guard rail, causing it to overturn several times.

Authorities confirmed that 17-year-old Terrence Lesean Williams of Senoia died at a local hospital. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Troopers have not provided the identities of the four other teens in the car nor their conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group