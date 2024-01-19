Car crashes into power pole on Mt. Vernon Road near spot where wanted suspect crashed Thursday

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Georgia Power pole on Mt. Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs Friday morning.

Police said Mt. Vernon Highway is closed between Vernon Walk and Virginia Chase Northwest as Georgia Power crews work in the area.

The condition of the driver who crashed is unclear.

This crash comes a day after a man who led officers on a chase in a stolen truck through several counties crashed along Mount Vernon Highway near Northside Drive.

The truck collided with a power pole, before coming to a rest in front of a vacant house. The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run, according to police.

