Busy Atlanta street shut down over bomb threat at Jewish center

Jewish Center Bomb Threat Shutdown (Doug Turnbull/WSB Radio)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department still has parts of Spring Street in midtown Atlanta shut down over a bomb threat at the Breman Museum and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.

The building has since been evacuated.

Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull reports that Peachtree Street is stacked as an alternate route.

Additionally, the Buford-Spring Connector/Hwy. 13/sb is very slow, because traffic cannot properly turn right onto Spring Street.

It is advised to avoid the area and use Piedmont or Monroe as an alternate, if possible.

Stay with 95.5WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

