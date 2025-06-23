Businesses evacuated in midtown Atlanta after carbon monoxide leak reported

MIDTOWN ATLANTA — Fire crews are responding to a reported carbon monoxide leak in Midtown Atlanta, prompting the evacuation of several businesses along Monroe Drive.

The incident is unfolding in the 900 block, where Atlanta firefighters say two individuals reported headaches at the scene. Emergency responders are working to ensure the safety of those in the area as they investigate the source of the leak.

It remains unclear which specific businesses are affected, but the area includes restaurants, dry cleaners, and other small shops.

No serious injuries have been reported so far, and the situation is still developing.