Business owners relieved judge denied bond for burglary suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Business owners in a Stone Mountain community said they are relieved to hear a judge denied bond for a burglary suspect Friday.

Quentin Thompson, 45, is in jail charged with second-degree burglary in five separate cases.

Lawrence Prescott owns one of those businesses. He’s dedicated his property to helping the Caribbean community in metro Atlanta.

He showed up last month to see his windows smashed in and electronics stolen.

He sent surveillance video to the DeKalb County Police Department. In a matter of days, officers pinpointed Thompson as the suspect and arrested him.

“I’m just relieved. I’m happy that he’s off the street,” Prescott said.

During the hearing, Judge Abbi Taylor told Thompson she could not allow him to bond out of jail in this case due to his arrest and criminal history.

State and county court records show Thompson’s arrest history dates back to at least 1996.

From 2003 to 2018, he was in prison, serving time for an aggravated child molestation conviction.

Since then, he’s been jailed seven times in Dekalb County.

Charges range from failure to appear and public intoxication to carrying a concealed weapon and theft.

Prescott credits collaboration for his arrest this time.

He said repeat break-ins forced one business to leave the plaza. However, those who stayed banned together shared videos and discussed security plans.

He said others should take note.

“Unite, come together, share your story. There might be some similarities. Share your video with law enforcement because that could be what it takes to get these folks off the street,” Prescott said.