Business owners prepare for outdoor alcohol in metro Atlanta city

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Starting in July, you’ll be able to walk around, drink in hand, in Chamblee’s historic district.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with local business owners to see how they’re preparing for the change next month.

So far, 14 businesses have been approved to serve alcohol outdoors, according to the city of Chamblee.

Greg Hall, the owner of Atlanta Golf and Social, one of the businesses approved to have alcohol outdoors, said there’s a bit of a learning curve due to rules and regulations when it comes to beverages.

Hall said Atlanta Golf and Social is designing a new cocktail menu to go with the new rules from the ordinance.

“We are still putting together our cocktail menu,” Hall said. “What kind of drinks and sizes that people want to take to-go.”

The learning curve includes new rules for what kinds of to-go cups can be used for alcohol. Cups will also have to be clear or see-through and have the businesses’ logos on the cups.

An ordinance passed in March by city leaders allows residents to take their drinks with them in public areas between Ingersoll Rand Drive and McGraw Drive.

Chamblee’s approval of the ordinance means it’s joining several other Georgia cities that allow public outdoor alcohol in certain city areas.

Hall said other cities, such as Savannah, have managed the outdoor ordinance well. It’s expected to help the city boost social engagement and the local economy.

“I think it’s going to be great for the community because it’s going to bring a lot more business,” Frank Campodomicia, a customer, said.

Another business owner, Alex Membrillo of Cardinal Digital Marketing, said that while he doesn’t sell the alcohol to-go, he drinks it.

As far as people drinking out and about, he said it’s fine.

“Yes, totally fine,” Membrillo said about people coming in with a drink to his business. “You should see what’s coming off MARTA sometimes.”

While some were excited about the coming changes to the area, others were less on board. One business owner, who declined to comment on camera, said he was not supportive.

